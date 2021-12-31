Capital Analysts LLC Sells 900 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.46 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

