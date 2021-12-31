Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.33

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 324166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDL. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Cardiol Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.61.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

