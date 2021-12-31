Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

CRRFY opened at $3.60 on Friday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

