CashHand Reaches Market Capitalization of $40,971.81 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $40,971.81 and $137.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00032068 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,506,707 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

