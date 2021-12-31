Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $1.93. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,495. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $178.75 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

