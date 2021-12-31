Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $206.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $178.75 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

