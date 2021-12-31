CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $13,941.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006297 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000827 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

