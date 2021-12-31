CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $203.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.90. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $207.67.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

