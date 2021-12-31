Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MTTRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Baader Bank cut Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.