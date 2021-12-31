Celer Network Price Hits $0.0721 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $442.06 million and $56.60 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00041757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,131,211,958 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

