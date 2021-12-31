Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celularity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ:CELU opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Celularity has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

