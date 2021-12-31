Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Celularity alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celularity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of CELU stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21. Celularity has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celularity will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celularity (CELU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.