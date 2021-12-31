CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.41. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 4,643,156 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

