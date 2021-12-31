Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar Purchases 10,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.47. 1,254,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,079. The firm has a market cap of C$31.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.79. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.12 and a 1-year high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

