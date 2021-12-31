Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

