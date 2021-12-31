Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Market Cap of $145.74 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $145.74 million and approximately $973,808.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.11 or 0.07889002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00074162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,812.26 or 0.99943562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007920 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 155,579,151 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

