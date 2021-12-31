CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Trading Down 0.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 1,327,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,036% from the average daily volume of 116,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,218,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 24.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 4.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 144,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

