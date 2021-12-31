ChainX Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003900 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $22.46 million and approximately $975,777.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.19 or 0.07832651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,110.10 or 1.00162220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007879 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,988,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

