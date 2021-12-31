Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.43

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.43 and last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 2719045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock valued at $103,209,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.