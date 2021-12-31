Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,428 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up approximately 1.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 1.80% of Chart Industries worth $125,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

GTLS opened at $159.22 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.87 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average of $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

