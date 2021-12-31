Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. The company reported robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter in the third quarter 2021. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed ended third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt. Moreover, Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Yet, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $529.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

