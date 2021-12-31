Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.56. 42,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,501,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

