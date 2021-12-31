Choate Investment Advisors Buys 910 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $44.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.