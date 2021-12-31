Choate Investment Advisors Has $350,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in McKesson by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,404,000 after buying an additional 146,328 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

McKesson stock opened at $248.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $251.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

