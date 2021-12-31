Choate Investment Advisors Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

