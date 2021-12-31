Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,566,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $114,838,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

