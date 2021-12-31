Choate Investment Advisors Takes $214,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,395.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,341.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,301.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.