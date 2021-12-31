Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) shares traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. 519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 202,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Cian Company Profile (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

