Cincinnati Financial Corp Acquires 28,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $61,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.58. 26,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.