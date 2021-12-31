Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

