CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Down to $52.84

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.84, but opened at $51.53. CIT Group shares last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 15,038 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CIT Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CIT Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CIT Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CIT Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

