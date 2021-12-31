Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber Sells 2,390 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.86. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 157.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.