Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after purchasing an additional 210,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $93.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

