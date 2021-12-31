Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $89.44 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

