Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $285,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 453.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

