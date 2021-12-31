CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Acquires 259 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) insider David Fineberg purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £642.32 ($863.45).

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £747.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. CMC Markets plc has a 1 year low of GBX 226.74 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 559 ($7.51). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 345.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 410 ($5.51) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Friday, November 26th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

