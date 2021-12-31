CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 3.8%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 935,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 302,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$13.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68.

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

