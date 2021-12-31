Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Down 3.7%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 15,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 880,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.