Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 15,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 880,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

