Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 155,344 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 155,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54.

On Monday, December 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48.

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.82 million, a PE ratio of 222.33, a P/E/G ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 569,052 shares during the last quarter.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

