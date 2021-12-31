Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $269.57 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of -599.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

