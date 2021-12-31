Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after buying an additional 210,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after buying an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after buying an additional 160,178 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.