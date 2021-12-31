Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Novavax by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $1,438,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,487 shares of company stock worth $26,968,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $154.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.50. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

