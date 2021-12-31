Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

