Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,204 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 717.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $115.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

