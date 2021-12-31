Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,556 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,971.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.81.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

