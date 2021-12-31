Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

