Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE SBS opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 30,350,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,246,000 after buying an additional 690,283 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after buying an additional 3,017,753 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 514,763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,385,000 after acquiring an additional 147,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.