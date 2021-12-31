Comparing Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Sanara MedTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 1.06 $35.11 million $2.18 9.94 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 14.70 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -46.91

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lakeland Industries and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.59%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.90%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 13.90% 14.20% 12.47% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Sanara MedTech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

