Comparing Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) & Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $435.74 million 4.29 $96.95 million $2.23 10.83 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Provident Financial Services and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 35.12% 10.34% 1.30% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Provident Financial Services pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment subjects to underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes for developing vacant or raw land and made to builders and developers with whom the Corporation has had long-standing relationships. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment comprises of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and to a lesser extent unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

